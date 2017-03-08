BRIEF-Exterran Q4 adj loss per share $0.52 from continuing operations

March 9 Exterran Corp

* Exterran corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $231.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Has been awarded 10-year contract for customer operating in middle east, valued at more than $250 million

* Says oil and gas product sales backlog was $306.2 million at december 31, 2016, as compared to $267.4 million at december 31, 2015

* Company will design, construct and install the middle east facility with operational start scheduled for latter part of 2018