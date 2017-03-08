BRIEF-Exterran Q4 adj loss per share $0.52 from continuing operations

March 9 Exterran Corp
* Exterran corporation announces fourth quarter and full
year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.52 from continuing
operations
* Q4 loss per share $0.77 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $231.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Has been awarded 10-year contract for customer operating
in middle east, valued at more than $250 million
* Says oil and gas product sales backlog was $306.2 million
at december 31, 2016, as compared to $267.4 million at december
31, 2015
* Company will design, construct and install the middle east
facility with operational start scheduled for latter part of
2018
