BRIEF-Extra Space Storage Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.03

April 26 Extra Space Storage Inc:

* Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 FFO per share $1.02

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.03

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extra Space Storage Inc qtrly increased same-store revenue by 5.8 pct and same-store net operating income ("noi") by 9.2 pct compared to same period in 2016

* Sees 2017 funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 4.17 - $ 4.25

* Sees 2017 funds from operations as adjusted attributable to common stockholders $ 4.21 - $ 4.29

* Sees 2017 same-store property revenue growth 4.00 pct - 5.00 pct

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
