BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas posts Q4 loss per share $1.54

March 13 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - reaffirms 2017 outlook

* Q4 loss per share $1.54

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - for q4, extraction reported oil, natural gas and NGL sales revenue of $94.7 million, as compared to $56.1 million

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - Q4 average net sales volumes were 38,161 boe/d, an increase of 32 pct sequentially and 57 pct year-over-year

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - ended 2016 with $589 million of cash on balance sheet resulting in no net debt

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - year-end 2016 estimated proved reserves of 238 million barrels of oil equivalent, an approximate 50 pct increase

* Extraction Oil & Gas - due to lack of wells turned to sales since mid-september during Q1, estimate Q1 average net sales volumes to be 31-33 mboe/d

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - oil volumes are expected to average 12-14 mbbl/d for Q1

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - for Q1, expect LOE to be between $11.5 million and $12.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $88.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

