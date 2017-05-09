BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 9 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc
* Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. announces first-quarter 2017 results; exceeds high end of production guidance and reaffirms 2017 outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 average net sales volumes of 33,383 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)
* Extraction expects second-quarter 2017 average net sales volumes to be 42-45 mboe/d
* Reaffirms company's previous full-year 2017 production, capital and expense guidance
* Extraction continues to expect full-year 2017 net sales volumes to average between 48-54 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project