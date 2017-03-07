版本:
BRIEF-Extreme Networks signs agreement to purchase Avaya's networking business

March 7 Extreme Networks Inc:

* Extreme Networks signs agreement to purchase Avaya's networking business

* Extreme Networks Inc - under terms of agreement, assets of Avaya's networking business unit will be sold to extreme for approximately $100 million

* Extreme Networks Inc - expect combined businesses can achieve synergies and provide accretion to extreme's fiscal 2018 earnings and cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
