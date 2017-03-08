BRIEF-Exxaro Resources to begin to monetise its stake in Tronox to focus on core activities

March 8 Exxaro Resources:
* Exxaro announces intention to begin a path to monetise its
stake in Tronox in order to focus on core activities
* Will explore available alternatives to monetise its stake
in Tronox in staged process over time
* Exxaro intends to apply proceeds from any future sales to,
amongst others, Exxaro's core operations and to fund capital
commitments
* Tronox has announced a definitive agreement to acquire
titanium dioxide business of cristal for usd $1.673 billion of
cash and stock
* As Tronox's largest shareholder, Exxaro intends to vote
its shares in favour of proposed transaction
* Upon implementation of proposed transaction, Exxaro's 44%
stake would be diluted to approximately 33%
* Deal expected to proceed in stages over time in an
efficient and organised manner and would likely not begin until
second half of 2017
* J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to
Exxaro with respect to tronox and cristal transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: