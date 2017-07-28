BRIEF-Exxon calls Qatar LNG 'very important partnership'

July 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Says no plans to make share repurchases in third quarter

* Says it expects to add 3 drilling rigs to Permian Basin acreage by end of August, bringing rig count there to 19

* Says still expects 2017 capex of $22 billion

* Says has not had any impacts in Qatar to LNG production or exports

* Says 'Qatar is a very important partnership for us'

* Says 'Very interested' in continued investment in Qatar

* Says annual capex should 'slowly ramp up' from $22 billion through end of decade