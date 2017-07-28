FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 小时前
BRIEF-Exxon calls Qatar LNG 'very important partnership'
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 下午4点14分 / 6 小时前

BRIEF-Exxon calls Qatar LNG 'very important partnership'

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Says no plans to make share repurchases in third quarter

* Says it expects to add 3 drilling rigs to Permian Basin acreage by end of August, bringing rig count there to 19

* Says still expects 2017 capex of $22 billion

* Says has not had any impacts in Qatar to LNG production or exports

* Says 'Qatar is a very important partnership for us'

* Says 'Very interested' in continued investment in Qatar

* Says annual capex should 'slowly ramp up' from $22 billion through end of decade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below