BRIEF-Exxon eyes Brazil expansion - WSJ

April 4 (Reuters) -

* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter

* Exxon's talks have included discussions about JV partnership through which Exxon would invest in projects with state-oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro SA - WSJ

* Exxon's specific terms of any agreement have yet to be completed - WSJ Source text: on.wsj.com/2oVkquW