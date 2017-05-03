BRIEF-Exxon Mobil Corp makes application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada

May 3 Exxonmobil

* Exxon Mobil Corporation makes application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada

* If order sought is granted by ASC, Exxonmobil will cease to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada

* Exxonmobil - will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by it