BRIEF-Exxon Mobil Corp makes application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Exxonmobil
* Exxon Mobil Corporation makes application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada
* If order sought is granted by ASC, Exxonmobil will cease to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada
* Exxonmobil - will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.