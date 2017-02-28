版本:
2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil files for proposed resale of up to 68.2 mln shares of co's common stock

Feb 28 Exxon Mobil

* Exxon Mobil files proposed resale or other disposition of up to 68.2 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing

* Exxon Mobil - Co not offering any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares offered by selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2m3SyX9) Further company coverage:
