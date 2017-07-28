FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil reports Q2 earnings per share $0.78
2017年7月28日 / 中午12点19分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil reports Q2 earnings per share $0.78

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* ExxonMobil earns $3.4 billion in second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly ‍liquids production totaled 2.3 million barrels per day, down 61,000 barrels per day​

* Q2 total revenues and other income $‍62,876​ million versus $57,694 million

* Quarterly ‍oil-equivalent production was 3.9 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, down 1 percent from prior year​

* Quarterly ‍natural gas production was 9.9 billion cubic feet per day, up 158 million cubic feet per day​

* Q2 2017 earnings of $3.4 billion increased 97 percent from Q2 of 2016

* Q2 worldwide refinery throughput ‍4,345​ kbd versus 4,152 kbd

* Q2 cash flow from operations and asset sales was ‍$7.1 billion versus $5.5 billion last year

* Quarterly ‍chemical earnings of $985 million were $232 million lower than Q2 of 2016​

* Q2 2017 capital and exploration expenditures were $3.9 billion, down 24 percent from Q2 of 2016

* Quarterly ‍upstream earnings were $1.2 billion in Q2 of 2017, up $890 million from Q2 of 2016​

* Quarterly ‍downstream earnings were $1.4 billion, up $560 million from Q2 of 2016​

* Q2 revenue view $61.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q2 chemical earnings were down primarily due to higher turnaround activities, lower volumes, and decreased margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

