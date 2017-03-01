BRIEF-Exxon Mobil says 2017 capital and exploration expenses $22 billion

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Exxon Mobil
* Exxon Mobil - 2017 capital and exploration expenses of $22 billion
* Exxon Mobil - five major upstream startups over next two years to contribute 340,000 oil-equivalent barrels of working interest capacity
* Exxon Mobil - has an inventory of more than 5,500 wells in Permian and Bakken with a rate of return greater than 10 percent at $40 a barrel
* Exxon Mobil says expects startup of five major upstream projects in 2017 and 2018
* Exxon Mobil - Guyana startup is expected by 2020, less than five years after initial discovery well
* Says capital and exploration expenses through end of decade will average $25 billion annually
* Exxon Mobil - 2017 capital spending expectation is an increase of 16 percent from 2016
* Exxon Mobil - over one quarter of planned spending this year will be made in "high-value, short-cycle" opportunities, including Permian, Bakken basins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"