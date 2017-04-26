BRIEF-Exxon Mobil sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.77per share

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.77per share
* Exxonmobil - q2 dividend of $0.77 per share compares with $0.75 per share paid in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: