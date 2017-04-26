版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 03:16 BJT

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.77per share

April 26 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.77per share

* Exxonmobil - q2 dividend of $0.77 per share compares with $0.75 per share paid in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐