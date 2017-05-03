BRIEF-Exxon says in settlement talks with DOJ about potential violations of Clean Air Act at Beaumont refinery

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Exxon Mobil Corp:
* On Feb 1, DOJ issued notification about possible settlement to ExxonMobil Oil Corp for potential violations of Clean Air Act at Beaumont refinery
* DOJ, EPA contend EMOC failed to identify hazards, maintain safe facility, mitigate consequences of release related to flash fire on April 17, 2013
* DOJ, EPA claim EMOC failed to include all covered processes in risk management program, to inspect process equipment in timely fashion - SEC filing
* DOJ and EPA are seeking in excess of $100,000 in penalties and corrective actions to resolve matter
* Company is in settlement discussions with DOJ and EPA, and parties have entered into a tolling agreement to facilitate settlement discussions Source text - (bit.ly/2p9DmXn) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.