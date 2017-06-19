版本:
BRIEF-Exxon, Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research

June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp:

* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research

* Algae strain developed and modified by Synthetic Genomics more than doubled oil production

* Additional research and testing required before commercial application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
