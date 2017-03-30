版本:
BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces new oil discovery offshore Guyana

March 30 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxonmobil announces new oil discovery offshore Guyana

* Exxonmobil - Snoek well encounters more than 82 feet (25 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs

* Exxonmobil - well is located about 5 miles southeast of Liza-1 discovery

* Exxonmobil - Exxonmobil continues to evaluate full resource potential of broader Stabroek area

* Exxonmobil - following completion of Snoek well, Stena Carron drillship has moved back to Liza area to drill Liza-4 well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
