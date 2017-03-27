版本:
2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-ExxonMobil Chemical to expand global hydrocarbon fluid assets capacity by over 250,000 tons per year

March 27 ExxonMobil Chemical:

* Expanding capacity of its global hydrocarbon fluid assets by more than 250,000 tons per year

* Full capacity expected to be online by early 2019

* Expanding capacity of global hydrocarbon fluid assets at petrochemical sites in Antwerp, Belgium; Baytown, Texas, and Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
