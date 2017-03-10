版本:
BRIEF-Exxonmobil files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing

March 10 Exxon Mobil Corp :

* Files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2mtUckN Further company coverage:
