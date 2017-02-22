BRIEF-ExxonMobil reports 20 bln oil-equivalent barrels of proved reserves at year-end 2016

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 ExxonMobil
* ExxonMobil announces 2016 reserves
* Says proved reserves were 20 billion oil-equivalent barrels at year-end 2016, inclusive of a net reduction of 3.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels from 2015
* Says proved reserves were 20 billion oil-equivalent barrels at year-end 2016
* Says ExxonMobil's reserves life at current production rates is 13 years
* Says as a result of very low prices during 2016, certain quantities of liquids, natural gas no longer qualified as proved reserves under SEC guidelines
* Says overall, corporation's resource base totaled more than 91 billion oil-equivalent barrels at year-end 2016
* Says 800 million oil-equivalent barrels in North America did not qualify as proved reserves, due to acceleration of projected economic end-of-field life
* Says 2016 reserves changes reflect new developments, revisions, extensions to existing fields resulting from drilling, studies, analysis of reservoir performance
* Says quantities that no longer qualified as proved reserves included entire 3.5 billion barrels of bitumen at Kearl in Alberta, Canada
* Says resource base totaled more than 91 billion oil-equivalent barrels at year-end 2016, taking into account field revisions, production, asset sales
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.