BRIEF-Exxonmobil to launch Mobil-branded service stations and fuels in Mexico

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 Exxon Mobil Corp:
* Exxonmobil to launch mobil-branded service stations and fuels in Mexico
* First Mobil station to open in Mexico in second half of 2017
* $300 million in investments in fuels logistics, product inventories and marketing planned over next 10 years
* Additional Mobil service stations will open later in year in Mexico
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley