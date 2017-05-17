版本:
BRIEF-Exxonmobil to launch Mobil-branded service stations and fuels in Mexico

May 17 Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Exxonmobil to launch mobil-branded service stations and fuels in Mexico

* First Mobil station to open in Mexico in second half of 2017

* $300 million in investments in fuels logistics, product inventories and marketing planned over next 10 years

* Additional Mobil service stations will open later in year in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
