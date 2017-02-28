版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-ExxonnMobil adds tire testing capabilities to its Shanghai technology center

Feb 28 Exxon Mobil Corp

* ExxonMobil says that it has expanded tire testing capabilities of its Shanghai technology center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
