BRIEF-Eyegate files investigational device exemption for pilot study of ocular bandage gel

BRIEF-AETNA AND COMMUNITY CARE PHYSICIAN NETWORK SIGN COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT
* AETNA AND COMMUNITY CARE PHYSICIAN NETWORK SIGN COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT
May 4 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eyegate submits investigational device exemption (ide) filing for second pilot study of ocular bandage gel
* Eyegate pharmaceuticals inc - review process is expected to take a minimum of 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AETNA AND COMMUNITY CARE PHYSICIAN NETWORK SIGN COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: