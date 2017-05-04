版本:
BRIEF-Eyegate files investigational device exemption for pilot study of ocular bandage gel

May 4 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eyegate submits investigational device exemption (ide) filing for second pilot study of ocular bandage gel

* Eyegate pharmaceuticals inc - review process is expected to take a minimum of 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
