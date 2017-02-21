BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals says under license agreement, Valeant to make upfront payment of $4.0 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - under license agreement, Valeant will pay company an upfront payment of $4.0 million - SEC filing
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - under agreement, company is eligible to receive milestone payments totaling up to approximately $99.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2lCbsEt) Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett