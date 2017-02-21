版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals says under license agreement, Valeant to make upfront payment of $4.0 mln - SEC filing

Feb 21 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - under license agreement, Valeant will pay company an upfront payment of $4.0 million - SEC filing

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - under agreement, company is eligible to receive milestone payments totaling up to approximately $99.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2lCbsEt) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐