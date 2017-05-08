版本:
2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Fabrinet Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80

May 8 Fabrinet:

* Fabrinet announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Sees Q4 revenue $361 million to $365 million

* Q3 revenue $366.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $362.1 million

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 to $0.84

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.65 to $0.67

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $368.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
