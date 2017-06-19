版本:
BRIEF-FACC says gets 100 mln eur contract to supply Bombardier

June 19 Facc AG

* Says extends strategic partnership with Bombardier, supply contract worth over eur 100 million signed

* Says will now also be producing the wing-to-body fairings for bombardier aerospace’s new c series family of regional aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
