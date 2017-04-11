版本:
BRIEF-Facebook announces group payments in Messenger

April 11 Facebook Inc:

* Starting today for android and desktop, users can send or receive money between groups of people on messenger - blog

* Facebook messenger group payments is available in the U.S. for now; service is totally free Source text: (bit.ly/2p1MkJs) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
