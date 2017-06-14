版本:
2017年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Facebook announces updates to Safety Check feature - blog

June 14 Facebook Inc:

* Facebook announces updates to safety check feature - blog

* Facebook says updates include people in U.S. will have option to start fundraiser from within Safety Check, community help will be available on desktop

* Updates to Safety Check also include adding more context with a personal note, introducing crisis descriptions Source text: (bit.ly/2s0pfYq) Further company coverage:
