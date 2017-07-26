FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook CFO Wehner says News Feed 'biggest driver of growth'
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
"通俄门"
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点49分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Facebook CFO Wehner says News Feed 'biggest driver of growth'

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc reported quarterly results on Wednesday that surpassed analysts' forecasts for revenue and earnings.

* CFO David Wehner says company will continue to 'invest aggressively' with higher spending

* Wehner says in Reuters interview that News Feed remains 'biggest driver of growth' at Facebook; Instagram an 'increasing contribution'

* Wehner says Instagram now has 15 million business profiles, Facebook has 70 million business pages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Ingram)

