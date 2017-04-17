版本:
2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Facebook comments on Cleveland incident

April 17 Facebook Inc:

* Comments on incident related to man in Cleveland posting videos of intent to commit murder and shooting an elderly man

* Says are reviewing reporting flows to be sure people can report videos, other material that violates standards as easily, quickly as possible

* Says "we are also working on improving our review processes" Source text: bit.ly/2nWuhVa Further company coverage:
