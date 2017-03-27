版本:
BRIEF-Facebook launches Town Hall tool to help users find elected representatives on Facebook

March 27 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg:

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces launch of Town Hall, a tool to help users find, contact elected representatives on Facebook - Facebook post Source text - (bit.ly/2naanBW) Further company coverage:
