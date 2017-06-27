BRIEF-Facebook over the last 2 months deleted around 66,000 posts reported as hate speech per week - blog

June 27 Facebook Inc
* Facebook says over the last two months, on average, co
deleted around 66,000 posts reported as hate speech per week -
blog
* Long way from being able to rely on machine learning and
AI to handle "complexity involved in assessing hate speech"
* Facebook says its current definition of hate speech is
anything that directly attacks people based on their “protected
characteristics”
* Building up teams that deal with reported content: over
next year, will add 3,000 people to community operations team ,
on top of 4,500 co already has
* In terms of hate speech, “protected characteristics”
include race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, sexual
orientation, gender identity
Further company coverage: