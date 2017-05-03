BRIEF-Facebook reports Q1 earnings of $1.04 per share

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Facebook Inc
* Facebook reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.04
* Qtrly revenue $8,032 million versus $5,382 million
* MAUs were 1.94 billion as of march 31, 2017, an increase of 17% year-over-year
* DAUs were 1.28 billion on average for march 2017, an increase of 18% year-over-year
* Headcount was 18,770 as of March 31, 2017, an increase of 38% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $7.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 85% of advertising revenue for Q1 of 2017, up from approximately 82% last year
* says is no longer reporting non-GAAP expenses, income, tax rate, and earnings per share
* Q1 advertising revenue $7,857 million versus $5,201 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.