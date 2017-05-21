版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 06:42 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts‍​- Guardian

May 21 (Reuters) -

* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts‍​- Guardian

* Facebook videos of violent deaths while marked as disturbing don't always have to be deleted as they can help create awareness of issues like mental illness- Guardian

* Some Facebook photos of non-sexual physical abuse, bullying of children don't have to be deleted or “actioned” unless there is "sadistic" or celebratory element- Guardian

* Facebook using software to intercept some graphic content before it got on the site- Guardian

* Facebook will allow people to live-stream attempts to self-harm because it “doesn’t want to censor or punish people in distress”- Guardian Source text : bit.ly/2qFic6A Further company coverage:
