BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts‍​- Guardian

May 21 (Reuters) -
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly
relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook videos of violent deaths while marked as
disturbing don't always have to be deleted as they can help
create awareness of issues like mental illness- Guardian
* Some Facebook photos of non-sexual physical abuse,
bullying of children don't have to be deleted or “actioned”
unless there is "sadistic" or celebratory element- Guardian
* Facebook using software to intercept some graphic content
before it got on the site- Guardian
* Facebook will allow people to live-stream attempts to
self-harm because it “doesn’t want to censor or punish people in
distress”- Guardian
Source text : bit.ly/2qFic6A
