公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 23:37 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook says adds new features in its Messenger

June 26 Facebook Inc:

* Facebook says adds new features in Messenger like animated reactions, filters, masks & effects, ability to take screenshots for one-on-one & group video chats Source text (bit.ly/2tN4yOt) Further company coverage:
