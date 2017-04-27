BRIEF-Facebook says announcing new automated rules for Rights Manager - Blog

April 27 Facebook Inc:

* Announcing new automated rules for Rights Manager that will "better support rights owners’ business objectives" - Blog

* Rights Manager now has four automatic match actions; block, claim ad earnings, match, manually review match - Blog

* Updates will start rolling out April 27, 2017 and will be available to pages using rights manager globally in the coming weeks - Blog Source text: (bit.ly/2qcFZeV) Further company coverage: