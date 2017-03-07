版本:
2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-Facebook says beginning test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach, attribution

March 7 Facebook Inc

* Beginning a test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach and attribution

* New advanced measurement tools, previously offered by Atlas, will soon be available through Facebook Business Manager

* Also look to integrate additional measurement tools for performance and brand marketers beneath the advanced measurement umbrella Source text [bit.ly/2lAE7eu] Further company coverage:
