BRIEF-Facebook says found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog

May 16 Facebook Inc
* During reviews to ensure accuracy of systems, recently
found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads
as link clicks - Blog
* Bug affected billing for video carousel ad unit and only
for people who were on smartphone web browsers
* Bug occurred when people were on mobile web browsers on
smartphones , not on desktop or in the facebook mobile app
* As bug was related to mobile web and for video carousel
ads that bid on link clicks, impact from billing perspective was
0.04% of ads impressions
* Due to bug, instead of being billed for link clicks,
advertisers incorrectly billed when people clicked on videos in
carousel to enlarge and watch
* Advertisers will receive a full credit for the charges
they incurred for the misattributed clicks
Source text (bit.ly/2rmRVaI)
