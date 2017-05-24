版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 01:27 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook says it's introducing redesigned Trending Results page - Blog

May 24 Facebook Inc :

* Says starting today, it's introducing redesigned Trending Results page; Users will be able to see new results page on iPhone in U.S. - blog

* Says soon beginning a test in News Feed that will show people the top three trending stories Source text : (bit.ly/2qWIBgE) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

