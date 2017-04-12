版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook says more than 1.2 billion people use messenger every month

April 12 Facebook Inc:

* Says more than 1.2 billion people use messenger every month Further company coverage:
