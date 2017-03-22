版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook says people can now broadcast live video from their computers - Blog

March 22 Facebook Inc :

* People around the world can now broadcast live video to Facebook from their desktop or laptop computers - Blog Source text : (bit.ly/2mt9QOT) Further company coverage:
