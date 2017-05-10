版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook says rolling out an update reducing links to "low-quality web page experiences" - Blog

May 10 Facebook Inc:

* Says rolling out an update so people see fewer posts and ads in News Feed that link to "low-quality web page experiences" - Blog Source text: (bit.ly/2q310bg) Further company coverage:
