BRIEF-Facebook spokesman on producing original TV-quality shows says co "focused on episodic shows"

June 26 Facebook Inc

* Facebook spokesman on producing original TV-quality shows says co "focused on episodic shows" - statement

* Facebook spokesman says "funding episodic shows directly, but over time want to help creators make videos funded through revenue sharing products like ad break"
