版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook to roll out new camera with effects - Blog

March 28 Facebook Inc

* Facebook Inc - starting to roll out new camera with effects and two additional ways to share the photos and videos users take - Blog

* Facebook - In main Facebook app, introducing Facebook stories, letting users share multiple photos, videos as part of visual collection atop news feed Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐