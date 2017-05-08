版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Factset increases qtrly dividend by 12 pct to $0.56 per share

May 8 Factset Research Systems Inc

* Factset increases dividend by 12%

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
