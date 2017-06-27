BRIEF-FactSet Q3 earnings per share $1.66

June 27 FactSet Research Systems Inc
* FactSet reports solid earnings growth in third quarter
2017
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.85
* Q3 earnings per share $1.66
* Q3 revenue rose 8.6 percent to $312.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.86 to $1.92
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $321 million to $328 million
* Sees Q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.67 to $1.73
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - annual subscription value
("asv") increased to $1.28 billion at May 31, 2017 compared with
prior year ASV of $1.16 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $321.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $311.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
