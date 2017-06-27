版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-FactSet Q3 earnings per share $1.66

June 27 FactSet Research Systems Inc

* FactSet reports solid earnings growth in third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.85

* Q3 earnings per share $1.66

* Q3 revenue rose 8.6 percent to $312.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.86 to $1.92

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $321 million to $328 million

* Sees Q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.67 to $1.73

* FactSet Research Systems Inc - annual subscription value ("asv") increased to $1.28 billion at May 31, 2017 compared with prior year ASV of $1.16 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $321.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $311.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐