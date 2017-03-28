BRIEF-Factset reports Q2 EPS $1.81

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
March 28 Factset Research Systems Inc
* Factset reports solid revenue and earnings growth in second quarter 2017
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.81
* Q2 earnings per share $1.68
* Q2 revenue rose 4.5 percent to $294.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 GAAP revenues are expected to be in range of $301 million and $307 million
* Says GAAP operating margin is expected to be in range of 30.0 pct and 31.0 pct in Q3
* Says GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $1.68 and $1.74 in Q3
* Says adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $1.80 and $1.86 in Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $301.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
