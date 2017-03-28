BRIEF-Factset reports Q2 EPS $1.81

March 28 Factset Research Systems Inc

* Factset reports solid revenue and earnings growth in second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.81

* Q2 earnings per share $1.68

* Q2 revenue rose 4.5 percent to $294.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 GAAP revenues are expected to be in range of $301 million and $307 million

* Says GAAP operating margin is expected to be in range of 30.0 pct and 31.0 pct in Q3

* Says GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $1.68 and $1.74 in Q3

* Says adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $1.80 and $1.86 in Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $301.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S