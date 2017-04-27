BRIEF-Fair Isaac Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.78

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Fair Isaac Corp:
* FICO announces earnings of $0.78 for second quarter fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $0.78
* Q2 revenue $228.4 million versus $206.7 million
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $221.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2017 as a result of impact of ASU 2016-09 on current quarter
* Sees 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.03
* Sees 2017 revenue $925 million, Non-GAAP earnings per share $4.92, same as prior guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F