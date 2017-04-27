BRIEF-Fair Isaac Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.78

April 27 Fair Isaac Corp:

* FICO announces earnings of $0.78 for second quarter fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 revenue $228.4 million versus $206.7 million

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $221.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2017 as a result of impact of ASU 2016-09 on current quarter

* Sees 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.03

* Sees 2017 revenue $925 million, Non-GAAP earnings per share $4.92, same as prior guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: