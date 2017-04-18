版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Fair Isaac Corp says Matrix International Financial Services will partner with co and offer anti-financial crime solutions

April 18 Fair Isaac Corp

* Fair Isaac Corp - Matrix International Financial Services will partner with FICO and offer anti-financial crime solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
