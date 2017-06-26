BRIEF-Fair Isaac enters into amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement

COLUMN-OPEC should let oil prices rebalance the market: Kemp
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
June 26 Fair Isaac Corp:
* Fair Isaac - co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated December 30, 2014 with several banks, financial institutions
* Fair Isaac Corp says amendment increases revolving commitment by $100 million - SEC filing
* Fair Isaac Corp - after giving effect to amendment, revolving commitment under credit facility is $500 million - SEC filing
* Fair Isaac - amendment also provides co with option to increase commitments under credit facility by another $100 million, subject to certain terms & conditions Source text: (bit.ly/2sUrThd) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's main FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Bank was likely to need to raise interest rates and would debate this "in the coming months".
June 28 Seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG , reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as record U.S. and Brazilian soybean plantings lifted seed sales.