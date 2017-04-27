版本:
2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Fairfax Africa Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.02

April 27 Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp

* Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation: first quarter financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
